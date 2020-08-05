Here's how the DeKalb County COVID-19 case trend looks

We're looking at county-by-county situations two weeks after Gov. Kemp began reopening Georgia.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — With Gov. Brian Kemp's order to begin Georgia's reopening process turning two weeks old today, 11Alive is looking at how things have developed since then.

It's understood that, because of how the coronavirus takes time to incubate and how symptoms develop, there is a distinct lag between the conditions that create cases and when we actually recognize whether those conditions created more or fewer cases.

Two weeks from the day businesses such as salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys were allowed to reopen - albeit under strict guidelines - does not give public health officials a perfect understanding of the implications of Georgia's reopening.

Nothing could, given how we only have imperfect data to work with (for a number of reasons), and given that there are more factors that go into the rise and fall of cases than just the governor's orders.

But we do have some good data, and we can get a decent sense of how things are going. It will take weeks to have a true concrete sense of what resulted from the reopen, but that doesn't mean we can't glance now at how things stand.

DeKalb County

At 11Alive, we're using a 14-day moving average to look at case totals. Case totals can be an imperfect indicator and do not offer a definitive answer to the most important question - is the coronavirus situation here getting better or worse?

But it is one of the most significant benchmarks in President Trump's guidelines for reopening the country, and therefore one of the things we - and everyone else - has to try and assess.

Why a 14-day average? Again, it's the standard presented by the White House.

In DeKalb County, things appear to have declined slightly around the time of the governor's order and maintained a relatively steady plateau in the last couple weeks.

If the governor's order to allow more general public activity were going to result in a spike in cases in DeKalb County, it's not something that's clearly evident yet.

It's also possible DeKalb, under the direction of an order from county CEO Michael Thurmond that asked businesses to take extra precautions that went beyond the governor's guidelines, simply hasn't reopened very extensively yet.

The next week will likely tell us a lot.

