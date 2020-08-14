Fall athletics delayed in DeKalb County schools because of COVID-19

The district said the decision comes after reviewing the latest data from the DeKalb County Board of Health and feedback from parents, coaches and others.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District announced that all athletics for the 2020 fall season will be delayed until the end of September because of the ongoing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision also affects marching bands and auxiliary groups.

"The District feels that this decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, their families, and the community," said Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

The district said the decision comes after reviewing the latest data from the DeKalb County Board of Health and feedback from parents, coaches and other stakeholders regarding the increase of COVID-19 cases.

The district said it held an "Athletic Town Hall" Aug. 4 to address the concerns. During the meeting, the district said the board of health outlined the spread of the virus, which included 14 cases of COVID-19 associated with school athletics since July 1.

"The concerns created by coronavirus place our student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk, even after safety measures were implemented during practices,” Watson-Harris said. “As a mother of a former high school football player and competitive cheerleader, I understand the role sports play in galvanizing the local community and instilling the values of teamwork, leadership, self-discipline and perseverance among our scholars. However, the current health risk is too great.”

The district went on to say that a delay of the season will "afford athletes and coaches more time to prepare and continue engagement through virtual workouts and team meetings."

The district said conditioning - which began back on June 18 with restrictions, like temperature checks, social distancing and face masks, in place from the Georgia High School Association - will continue through September while it monitors the situation. The district said it will then make a decision regarding fall sports at the end of September.

DeKalb County's announcement comes just on the heels of Fulton County schools making a similar announcement Thursday night. Meanwhile, the GHSA said it still plans for a Sept. 4 return for fall athletics, though that date could change. As of Aug. 11, more than 850 student athletes across the state had tested positive for COVID-19.

