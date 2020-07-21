Not wearing a mask in DeKalb? A mandatory COVID-19 prevention class or fine may come your way

They are also encouraging businesses to implement a “No Mask, No Service” policy.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — During a DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the county's mask ordinance was amended to include a COVID-19 prevention class for those who don't abide by it or fines.

CEO Michael Thurmond said the amendment is “consistent” with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order. It requires DeKalb residents over age eight “to utilize a face covering or mask which covers the nose and mouth when in any public place.”

The ordinance emphasizes the importance of community education and outreach, county officials said.

For those not wearing a mask, a written warning will be given for first violations, according to the county. They said those who violate the ordinance a second time will be required to attend a virtual or in-person COVID-19 prevention class “to understand the public health ramifications of this crisis and appropriate public health responses to mitigate the spread of this disease.”

Anyone who fails to attend the class will be fined $250.

According to the county, the ordinance contains a unique “conscientious objector” clause that exempts any person from penalty who swears in a written affidavit to be presented in court, that they will not wear a mask for health-related, religious or ethical reasons.

The county said they will distribute 20,000 masks to local brick-and-mortar small businesses which agree to implement a “No Mask, No Service” policy.

“We must do everything within our authority to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” CEO Thurmond said. “According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, wearing face coverings or masks, maintaining social distance and washing our hands frequently are the best ways to protect ourselves and the general public.”

For the full text of the ordinance, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov.