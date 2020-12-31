DeKalb County sends New Year's Eve emergency alert to ask that people 'celebrate safely at home'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County sent an emergency alert to residents on Thursday asking them to "celebrate safely at home" for New Year's Eve.
Issued by county CEO Michael Thurmond, it said:
"Happy New Year! As we prepare to say goodbye to 2020, remember that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are climbing! Celebrate safely at home. Continue to follow DeKalb County's mask ordinance when in public, wash your hands frequently, and practice social distancing. Let's have a safe and happy 2021."
It was sent to phones around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Public health officials have been concerned that gatherings for Christmas and New Year's Eve could result in a second significant surge, after cases in Georgia skyrocketed following Thanksgiving.
According to state figures, DeKalb has been roughly average relative to other counties in the state in terms of COVID-19 spread, with 4,397 new cases the last two weeks and 554 cases per 100,000 residents over that time span.
That compares to neighboring Gwinnett, where there have been 6,853 new cases in the last two weeks and a rate of 706 per 100,000 residents.