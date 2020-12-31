DeKalb County sends New Year's Eve emergency alert to ask that people 'celebrate safely at home'

It was sent Thursday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County sent an emergency alert to residents on Thursday asking them to "celebrate safely at home" for New Year's Eve.

Issued by county CEO Michael Thurmond, it said:

"Happy New Year! As we prepare to say goodbye to 2020, remember that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are climbing! Celebrate safely at home. Continue to follow DeKalb County's mask ordinance when in public, wash your hands frequently, and practice social distancing. Let's have a safe and happy 2021."

It was sent to phones around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Public health officials have been concerned that gatherings for Christmas and New Year's Eve could result in a second significant surge, after cases in Georgia skyrocketed following Thanksgiving.

According to state figures, DeKalb has been roughly average relative to other counties in the state in terms of COVID-19 spread, with 4,397 new cases the last two weeks and 554 cases per 100,000 residents over that time span.