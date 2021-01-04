DeKalb County School District announces COVID-19 testing schedule

The district reports more testing locations are being considered for a future date.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District has finalized its testing schedule for employees, students and families, the district announced in a release Thursday morning.

Testing will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bethune Middle School and Cross Keys High School, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Doraville United Elementary School.

The district reported other locations are being considered for a future date.

“We look forward to the continued partnership with Top Dog Solutions, Inc. to provide testing,” Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in statement.

“Testing options provide a service for our school community," she added. "We are committed to continuing to provide information and access to vaccines for those who want that option. Testing will help us to stay proactive and keep our staff and scholars safe.”

The DeKalb County community can register for free COVID-19 testing on this site.

