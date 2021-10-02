Dekalb County Schools staff member dies of COVID-19 | 'We were one, so now ... part of me is gone'

His wife said his greatest work was keeping school campuses safe and mentoring the students.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, 54-year-old Washington Varnum, Jr., was laid to rest, after dying from COVID-19.

"It’s a hard thing, and I've got to adjust, because I never imagined -- it was sudden, how this happened," Carmen Varnum, his wife of 12 years, said tearfully. "We were one, so now, part of that is gone, and part of me is gone."

Carmen said that Washington loved comic books and movies and watching sports -- especially football games. His stepson, Jonathan Greenard, played in college, and the NFL.

"We didn’t go to the games last season due to COVID, but this year we were going to go ahead and start in September," she said.

But Carmen said his greatest work was in the DeKalb County Schools -- keeping the campuses safe at McNair Middle School and then at Henderson Middle School, along with mentoring the students.

"He gave them hope that things get better by the choices that we make, even if your home environment is one way," Carmen said. "He gave them love."

Carmen said her husband was diabetic, so he followed the COVID protocols. Still, they both developed symptoms right before Christmas. Carmen got better, but Washington's oxygen levels kept going down.

"New Year’s Day, I had to call the paramedics for him because he started having difficulties breathing," she said.

In the weeks that followed, he was put on a ventilator and went into cardiac arrest. In and out of sedation, he had Carmen by his side.

"My husband said to me, 'I’m afraid I feel like I’m going to a dark hole and you’re holding my hand,'" she said.

Carmen said they tried everything to keep him alive, but COVID kept attacking different organs.

"At this point, they’re talking about dialysis, and I was hoping -- okay, dialysis. Getting toxins out of his system. Hopefully, it will jump-start his system," she said. "I was just having hope and praying."

But nothing worked. On February 1, one month after he went into the hospital, Washington Varnum, Jr., died.

"I don’t even know what to do ... or know which way to go at this point," Carmen said. "I’m kind of at a lost place. My faith is strong and I know God is going to see me through this."

He was buried on Monday, and while Carmen was sad that the service had a limit on who could attend, she says the crowd at the cemetery was fitting for a man who lived a life so full.

"It really made me proud and happy to see that my husband made such an impact on so many people's lives," she said.

Carmen said it’s important to note that her husband did not contract the virus at school. She said the timing doesn't fit.