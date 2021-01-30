DeKalb County teachers protest, asks for 'safe return' to protect employees and students

It is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Commissioner's Office on Commerce Drive in Decatur.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County teachers are coming together to continue to protest a safe return to a Covid free classroom on Saturday afternoon.

They are asking participants to ride MARTA since parking is limited.

"The DeKalb County School District has not taken, in good faith, reasonable safety measures nor implemented an adequate protocol to protect employees and students," a release from the Organization of DeKalb Educators said.

The organization said they want united efforts to be taken in order to facilitate a safe return amid the pandemic.

The release went on to say they have three significant actions planned to bring attention to the health impact returning to the classroom puts on "DeKalb County School District employees, students, and the larger DeKalb County community."