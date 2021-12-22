Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church will extend COVID testing 1 more day

After seeing the surge in demand, county health officials will remain open one more day before the holidays.

ATLANTA — In an effort to meet increased demands for coronavirus testing before the holidays, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church will continue operations for one more day.

The DeKalb County Board of Health said the site, located at 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday. A contracted laboratory partner with the state's Department of Health will work to test the samples collected at the site, according to site leaders.

Testing is by appointment only. People can click here to schedule a free COVID-19 test. A driver's license or ID is not required, according to officials.