DeKalb County is offering $100 to everyone who gets COVID-19 vaccine there

The Saturday vaccination event will target Doraville's multicultural community, organizers said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday at DeKalb County's pop-up clinic will be given a $100 pre-paid debit card, organizers said. The incentive is also for booster shots.

People can roll up their sleeves at the old K-Mart at 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville. Public health officials and fire rescue personnel will administer the shots starting at 8 a.m.

Anyone 12 years old or older can roll up their sleeve, according to county health leaders.

The drive-through event will offer coronavirus vaccines from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Federal health leaders recommend booster shots for anyone age 18 and older. Anyone who has previously been vaccinated is encouraged to bring their vaccination card.

The event is meant to target the multicultural community that lives along the Buford Highway corridor, a news release read. Leaders added that pop-up clinics are being strategically planned to improve access to the vaccine.

“We have made progress in addressing COVID-19 vaccination equity in DeKalb County; however, we have more work to do,” DeKalb County District Health Director Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano said in a news release. “The emergence of the Omicron variant is a call to action to our community to not wait and vaccinate.”