DeKalb County warns residents to stay vigilant ahead of Labor Day Weekend

The county sent a mobile alert to residents on Friday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — With Labor Day Weekend looming and public health officials concerned about crowds gathering for the holiday, DeKalb County on Friday morning issued an alert reminding residents to "stay vigilant" in the fight against COVID-19.

The county sent a mobile alert to residents which read:

"Official Message from DeKalb County Gov.: Our fight against COVID-19 is not over. The spread has slowed but has not stopped. Stay vigilant. Protect yourself and others: Stay home when possible. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands often and get tested! For more information go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus."

The county has sent previous such alerts related to the coronavirus pandemic - in July it sent one regarding the "rapid" spread of COVID-19.

A number of parties are planned around metro Atlanta for Labor Day, often with little expectation that measures such as mask-wearing or social distancing will be strictly enforced.

“I think as a general rule, I really think it’s not the best time to getting into indoor areas with numbers of people,” said Dr. Henry Wu, who oversees the TravelWell clinic at Emory Hospital, told 11Alive's Andy Pierrotti this week. "The COVID epidemic is like a wildfire. If the conditions are right, it can flare up even when you thought you had it under control."

Gov. Brian Kemp set out on a statewide tour Friday, as well, to promote his "Four Things for Fall" initiative to combat the pandemic. The four recommendations include wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing hands and following public health guidelines that have been issued by his office and hte Department of Public Health.