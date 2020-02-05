DeKalb officials to begin handing out masks and hand sanitizer to residents

The county plans to hand out up to 10,000 packets over the next six weeks to combat COVID-19.

DECATUR, Ga. — Earlier this week, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond promised to begin providing masks and hand sanitizer to anxious residents in some of the county's most hard-hit areas.

Beginning Saturday morning, 80 DeKalb police and fire cadets and trainees will begin to deliver on that promise, as they start to pass out up to 10,000 packets of masks and sanitizer over the next six weeks to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“DeKalb County has been overwhelmed with phone calls and emails from anxious residents asking how they can get a COVID-19 Care Packet,” Thurmond said. “I want to reassure residents that for the next six weeks, we will be passing out these packets as part of our ongoing efforts to inform, educate and protect our residents.”

The cadets will be passing out the care packets containing two disposal non-surgical masks and a container of hand sanitizer along with a card containing tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The initial efforts will be focused on areas in economically disadvantaged communities in DeKalb County that the board of health has identified with the highest number coronavirus infections in the county.

