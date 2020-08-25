DeKalb schools partner with Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute meals for students

The events will take place on Thursday's beginning on Aug. 27, the district said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As students continue to learn virtually from home, efforts are being made to continue to feed the children.

DeKalb County School District announced that its partner Atlanta Community Food Bank will distribute food once a week to students.

The food bank will distribute food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clarkston High School, Chapel Hill Middle School, McNair Middle School and Sequoyah Middle School.

The district also said that their nutrition services program provides a two-day meal package during virtual learning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at all DeKalb County Schools.