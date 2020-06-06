DeKalb County and state Agriculture officials hosting food distribution event on Saturday, June 6

The food is being given to 2,400 DeKalb County residents at three locations during the event.

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to host a food distribution event on Saturday, June 6.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the county will distribute the food at three different locations, during which 2,400 DeKalb County residents will be able to receive one 20-pound box of Georgia Grown fruit and vegetables along with a two-pound bag of pork sausage.

The 'COVID-19 Care Baskets' will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one box per vehicle at three locations:

Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817, Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Avenue, Clarkston, GA 30021

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

The event is part of a partnership between the county government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture's "Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever" campaign.

