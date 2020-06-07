DeKalb County extending COVID-19 testing hours at 2 sites

On July 7 and July 9, free testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb officials are working to try to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing in the county, by increasing its capacity at two sites this week.

They are extending hours on July 7 and July 9 at the former K-Mart store parking lot site, located at 5597 Buford Highway in Doraville, and at the Rehoboth Baptist Church testing site, which is located at 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

On those days, free testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however, registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

At the end of last month, DeKalb County saw a surge in cases. To inform the public of the increase, county officials sent out a public safety alert to smartphones, urging people to protect themselves and to get tested for the virus.

Testing is also available at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

Greenforest Community Baptist Church

3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034

Salem Bible Church

5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19. Information about scheduling appointments can also be found on its website.

