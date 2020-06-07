x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

DeKalb County extending COVID-19 testing hours at 2 sites

On July 7 and July 9, free testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb officials are working to try to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing in the county, by increasing its capacity at two sites this week.

They are extending hours on July 7 and July 9 at the former K-Mart store parking lot site, located at 5597 Buford Highway in Doraville, and at the Rehoboth Baptist Church testing site, which is located at 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

On those days, free testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however, registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

At the end of last month, DeKalb County saw a surge in cases. To inform the public of the increase, county officials sent out a public safety alert to smartphones, urging people to protect themselves and to get tested for the virus. 

RELATED: Dekalb County sends emergency alert regarding 'rapid' COVID-19 spread

Testing is also available at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday:

  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
    2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034
  • Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
    1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316
  • Greenforest Community Baptist Church
    3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034
  • Salem Bible Church
    5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19. Information about scheduling appointments can also be found on its website.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

OTHER HEADLINES

DeKalb County sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases for metro Atlanta for the day

Georgia DNR reports 3 drownings, 1 boating death across state over holiday weekend

President Trump tweets out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

 No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline