Delta Air Lines requiring all employees to wear masks, makes them available to passengers

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines announced they will require all employees and partners to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The notice was sent to employees and partners on Monday.

According to a Delta spokesperson, employees are required to wear the mask when they are unable to maintain at least six feet between themselves and another employee, customer, or business partner.

According to the release, this additional policy aligns with the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

"Masks provide an additional layer of protection that is appropriate at this stage of the epidemic. This requirement is temporary and will remain in place through June 30, at which time we will reevaluate and update as necessary," the release stated.

The masks and face coverings will be provided to all employees. The airline company also said they encourage passengers to wear face coverings or masks as well. They will provide them at ticket counters, on flights, and at the gates.

This isn't the only change Delta has made throughout the pandemic for employees and partners.

"Over the past weeks and months, we’ve implemented numerous measures to keep you and our customers safe including deep cleaning and electrostatic spraying of airplanes and work areas, providing masks and face coverings for Delta employees and implementing temperature checks across our system," a spokesperson for the airline wrote.

The airline said they will continue to "demonstrate" safety in every way they can.

"Our focus on health, safety, and cleanliness goes beyond meeting expectations," the released explained. "Providing you and our customers with a safe and healthy flying experience has become our value proposition and it’s what will bring customers back to Delta when they’re ready to travel."