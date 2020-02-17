ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines on Monday said that they are aware of two recent passengers being treated for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

They said the passengers traveled together between Honolulu and Nagoya, Japan on flight 611 on Feb. 6.

An airline spokesperson said they are "communicating with the appropriate public health officials," which include the CDC and local Japanese authorities.

"The health and safety of our customers and crews is our top priority, and in cooperation with Japanese health officials, we are proactively reaching out to customers who were onboard that flight as well as taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and crew," they said in a statement.

Last month, Delta announced that they temporarily suspended all U.S.-to-China flying through April 30 due to ongoing concerns related to COVID-19.

They also said that prior to any departure, the planes are "thoroughly cleaned for the safety of our customers and crew.”

While ground zero of the virus appears to be in Wuhan, China, a cruise ship in Japan has been in the spotlight.

More than 300 American cruise ship passengers aboard the Diamond Princess are now being quarantined at military bases in California and Texas after arriving from Japan on charter flights overnight. They had been aboard the ship for two weeks in quarantine.

Japanese officials confirmed on Monday that 99 more people were infected by the new virus aboard the ship, bringing the total to 454.

The National Health Commission said today that there are 2,009 new cases in mainland China, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 68,500 with 1,665 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

