Delta Air Lines to block middle seats on flights through end of September

The Atlanta-based carrier says they want to ensure customers have a safe and comfortable experience while traveling.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has announced that they are going to continue to block middle seats on their flights through Sept. 30.

On flights with two-by-two seating configurations, Delta says some aisle seats will continue to be blocked.

The carrier says they will also continue to cap the number of seats on flights to ensure more space for customers through Sept. 30.

In First Class and domestic Delta One, they said they will cap seating at 50 percent; 60 percent in the main cabin, Delta Comfort-Plus and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in International Delta One in order to reduce the total number of passengers onboard each flight.

“Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people,” Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said in a statement on Friday. “Delta is offering the highest standards in safety and cleanliness so we’re ready for customers when they’re ready to fly again.”

On routes where increased demand is pushing flight loads closer to their caps, the carrier says they are looking for opportunities to upsize to larger aircraft or to add more flights.

Delta says they are looking at other opportunities to create a safer travel experience.

They said they are requiring customers to wear face coverings throughout their journey for an extra layer of protection.

Delta says they are installing plexiglass shields at all Delta check-in counters, in Delta Sky Club check-in areas and at gate counters worldwide.

They said are adding social distance markers in check-in lobbies, in Sky Club check-in areas, at the gate and on jet bridge areas to encourage social distancing.

Onboard many Delta aircraft, the carrier says they are using air circulation systems with industrial-grade HEPA filters to extract more than 99.99 percent of particles, including viruses.

When available, Delta says it is providing supplies to customers, including hand sanitizers, care kits and other protective equipment to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Delta has been providing additional information regarding updates and changes for travelers at their Coronavirus Update Center on their website at Delta.com.

