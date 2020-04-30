Delta to require all passengers wear masks

The airline announced earlier in the week that employees would be wearing masks.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced on Thursday that starting May 4, all passengers would be required to wear masks. This comes after they announced earlier in the week that all employees would have to wear the protection if they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.

They said this is in alignment with what the Centers for Disease Control recommends.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection. We believe this change will give customers and employees some additional comfort when traveling with us.”

JetBlue and Frontier also announced this week that passengers would be required to wear masks. American Airlines said they would make masks available to customers.

The Association of Flight Attendants sent a letter to Transporation Secertary Elaine Chao and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar last week to mandate all crews, employees and passenger wear masks.

Most airlines, including Delta, had already implemented social distancing measures on flights, including blocking use of the middle seats and blocking entire rows on some flights.

