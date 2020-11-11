Forsyth high school to go virtual through next week over COVID-19

The school said in a letter it has 'recently had an increase in positive COVID-10 cases and direct exposures.'

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Denmark High School in Forsyth County will go fully virtual again through next week over COVID-19, the school said in a letter to parents.

The letter, sent by Principal Heather Gordy, says all students except for Special Ed Self-Contained classes will go to virtual learning starting today and remain off-campus through next Friday, Nov. 20.

At that point, the school will go to its Thanksgiving Holiday break. Teachers and staff will continue to work on campus as normal.

"As you are aware, we have recently had an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures at Denmark High School," the letter states.

It adds that "We also request that all Denmark students and families continue to practice pro-active COVID-19 preventive actions during this time, avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing while in public... We appreciate your continued support as we work to ensure our school is healthy and safe for learning. 'Wear Your Dane Mask!'"

The school will allow students to come to campus from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today to get any of their belongings they think they'll need to go to virtual learning.

Extra-curricular activities and sports will continue "so long as the activity/athletic event is not experiencing an outbreak."

"For all after school activities, to include athletics, only immediate family members of our participating athletes, cheerleaders, and band members may attend during this time period," the letter states. "Attendees are expected to take their temperatures prior to leaving home, wear masks, practice social distancing, and stay home if they are sick."