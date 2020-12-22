Local doctors get COVID vaccine to set example, calm concerns

Doctors at Piedmont Henry and Grady Memorial Hospitals are getting their vaccinations and speaking out to allay fears and counter misinformation.

ATLANTA — There aren’t enough doses of the COVID vaccine yet for all healthcare workers in Georgia. But the rollout continues with promises of more vaccines coming for frontline medical staff.

Dr. Zuhair Ahmed at Piedmont Henry Hospital said he wouldn't pass up the opportunity to get his vaccine and he wanted to show others it's safe.

“It was important for me to be one of the first few ones to get the vaccine because there's a lot of doubt in the community of the vaccine,” he said. “So, I wanted to kind of be like, ‘No, like, listen there's a lot of good science behind it’ and also kind of contribute to the fight against the coronavirus as well.”

Dr. Ahmed is receiving the Pfizer vaccine - two shots within three weeks. Doses of Moderna should be arriving very soon.

Meanwhile, staffers at Grady Memorial Hospital are a few days into being vaccinated. The first doses were administered there on Thursday and healthcare workers who received them said not only were they excited for this layer of protection, but they wanted to set an example for others who might be hesitant.

George Williams, an anesthesiologist, said he understands why African Americans, in particular, might be nervous.

"Obviously, there's some historical basis as to why there's a little concern in the Black community about the medicine that's available,” he said. “But, I think what we have to recognize is that this particular virus is affecting our community disproportionately more and, so, the opportunity to safeguard yourself, to safeguard your family, to safeguard your community - I think the science is solid, the research is there. I think, if you have that opportunity, you should certainly take it.”