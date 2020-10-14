Teen dies after COVID-19 complicates recovery from car accident, coroner says

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday that a 17-year-old Black male from Dodge County, Georgia died.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Another young victim has died after complications from a COVID-19 diagnosis, officials confirm. The Georgia Department of Public Health said the victim was a 17-year-old Black male from Dodge County, Georgia.

While the DPH said the teen had no known chronic health conditions, the Dodge County coroner told 11Alive that the teen had recently been involved in a car accident that left him with a large number of fractures. The coroner said because of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the teen was unable to recover because of weakness in the lungs caused by the virus.

The details of the crash are unclear at this time.

According to the most recent state data available on Wednesday, there were 16 additional deaths related to the coronavirus recorded in Georgia in the last 24 hours.

This is the fifth death in the 10-17 age group.

