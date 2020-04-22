ATLANTA — Not all heroes wear capes, some make them. That's the case for Madeline Grayson and Skyler Holobach.

The two met in a Facebook group after Madeline, an assistant flim propmaster, reached out for help with her plan to make face shields.

Skyler responded and quickly took on learning a new skill. She said she was searching for something to do after Coronavirus forced her to cancel her wedding.

Making the shields became a method for channeling some of her sadness into something good.

Despite never meeting in person, Madeline and Skyler have made more than 500 shields since March for medical workers and first responders. With the help of donations, they purchase all of the materials need to make the gear, and cast each mold.

They've now teamed up with two local non-profits, Atlanta Beats COVID and Decatur Makers, to ramp up production, sanitation and distribution.

So far, nearly two dozen hospitals have benefited from their work.

If you'd like to donate or volunteer to help with production, visit decaturmakers.org/donate.

