Doraville mayor slams 'open hostility to common-sense protections' in Kemp ban on mask mandates

"At a time when cases of COVID-19 are spiraling out of control and some people have to wait hours to get a test and weeks to get a result, this new executive order will only result in more people getting sick," the statement said. "In Doraville, we're listening to the experts. We know that wearing masks works and that it works best when everyone is wearing one. We will continue to encourage all of our residents and visitors to keep others safe by wearing your mask.”