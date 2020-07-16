Doraville mayor slams 'open hostility to common-sense protections' in Kemp ban on mask mandates

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville was among the metro Atlanta cities last week that issued mask requirements, and now that Gov. Brian Kemp has explicitly banned those mandates, city leaders aren't holding back with their criticism.
The city's mayor, Joseph Geierman, issued a statement on Thursday which characterized Kemp's order as "open hostility to common-sense protections."
He said it "has once again put Georgia in the national spotlight as a state where decisions are made based on politics, not science."
RELATED: Kemp suspends local mask ordinances with new executive order that extends coronavirus restrictions
"At a time when cases of COVID-19 are spiraling out of control and some people have to wait hours to get a test and weeks to get a result, this new executive order will only result in more people getting sick," the statement said. "In Doraville, we're listening to the experts. We know that wearing masks works and that it works best when everyone is wearing one. We will continue to encourage all of our residents and visitors to keep others safe by wearing your mask.”
The city said it "has come out in opposition" of the governor's order.
The governor has another COVID-19 update scheduled for 8 a.m. on Friday.
