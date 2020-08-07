Doraville to require masks in public

The ordinance will 'cover all public places, including grocery stores, restaurants, and city facilities.'

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The city of Doraville says it will introduce a new ordinance at its next meeting on Monday requiring the use of face masks in public.

According to a city release issued on Wednesday, the ordinance will "cover all public places, including grocery stores, restaurants, and city facilities."

It will not apply to places of worship, the release states, "though the use of masks remains highly encouraged there as well."

Other exceptions include being in a car, participating in outdoor activities at a distance, and "when wearing a mask would cause or exaggerate an existing health condition."

Doraville's mayor, Joseph Geierman, said that COVID-19 cases had tripled in city zip codes since May 19th.

“Masks are the most effective tool we all have to prevent the spread of coronavirus and mandating their use indoors will help us get this public health emergency under control more quickly with the least impact on people’s day-to-day lives," the mayor said in a statement. "This ordinance will allow businesses and government to continue operating while keeping our citizens, visitors, and workers as safe as possible. In the meantime, I would encourage everyone to proactively wear their masks and am grateful to those already doing so.”