Rep. Doug Collins meets with north Georgia teachers

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia congressman met with north Georgia educators to talk about reopening schools safely and what that could look like on Monday.

Rep. Doug Collins and his wife Lisa, a former Hall County teacher, met with superintendents, principals, and teachers in Gainesville. The goal was to make sure students can go to class in-person while protecting everyone.

“So, we want to get this started, we want to get the class but we want to do it safely and respectfully for the teachers and for the administrators and for the staff to come around,” Collins said. “Because it's a multi-generational issue.”