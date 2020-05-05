Doughery County, a COVID-19 hot spot in Georgia, seeing fewer deaths

The county has only reported two deaths since May 1.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — The Dougherty County coroner has had a long couple of months, so every little bit of hope is a reason to celebrate.

Michael L. Fowler Sr., the coroner of the southwest Georgia county, has filed 125 deaths due to COVID-19.

He took to Facebook on Tuesday to share that there have been no deaths reported so far this week.

"We give God the glory for ZERO COVID-19 deaths this week for Dougherty County so far! ♥♥♥," he wrote

While it is only Tuesday, it is a glimmering bit of news the county devastated by the virus may have needed.

The county has only two reported deaths related to the virus so far this month. On May 1, they reported 123 deaths. On May 5, as of 6:25 p.m., they are reporting 125 deaths with 1,549 total cases.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp previously said in mid-April that the situation in Albany is different.

"But Albany, you had a super-spreader issue there to trace back, I'm petty certain now, to a large funeral. Many of the individuals that were at that service then attended another large funeral that same week," Kemp previously said. "A big trial at the courthouse and then the next thing you know the whole community is blown up."

"I mean, people that were at the services, they're working in the nursing homes, the hospitals and I think that's is one of the reasons that the rural number, especially in southwest Georgia are so bad," Kemp added.

The governor was in Dougherty Tuesday to tour the temporary medical units purchased to expand bed capacity.

