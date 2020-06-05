Dragon Con still plans to move forward despite legislation regarding permits

It is currently scheduled Sept. 3-7, 2020 and is one of the largest science fiction and fantasy conventions in the world.

ATLANTA — Recent legislation by the Atlanta City Council amidst the coronavirus pandemic caught the attention of event organizers planning large gatherings this year.

The newly-passed legislation ratified the Department of Parks and Recreation and Mayor’s Office of Special Events to continue to not accept special events permits.

It says the offices "shall continue to accept no new applications for permits or sub-permits for or relating to events to be held in the City of Atlanta" and that if organizers for an event already have one on file, they will be automatically applied for a new one.

Dragon Con, currently scheduled Sept. 3-7, 2020, is one of the largest science fiction and fantasy conventions in the world and draws more than 80,000 attendees annually to downtown Atlanta.

Organizers of the event said they are aware of the action by the city council, but have no plans thus far to cancel or reschedule the event.

In a statement to 11Alive, they said:

"The plain fact is that Dragon Con is in September and it is too soon to know whether COVID-19 will still be a concern that late in the year. That said, the safety and health of our fans, our guests, and the community at large will always be our top priority. We are in regular contact with city officials, experts in the health community, and our venue partners and if we feel that we cannot provide a safe and fun event, we will take the necessary steps."

We also reached out to organizers of Atlanta Gay Pride, but are awaiting a response from them.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.