Dunwoody Facebook group for moms ignites with support amid pandemic

"We've had a woman therapist come on and talk about the stress this is putting on moms and how we can continue to take care of ourselves", one mom said.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — What started out as a group text between some moms in Dunwoody, grew to become the Facebook group "Moms Making it Together." Now the group is more than 9,000 members strong and are moms across the world.

"Our moms have never been through anything like this so we kind of have each other," said founding member, Deanna Anderson.

She said it was tough working from home while teaching their kids and being quarantined. Once the group started in mid-March, it quickly grew - by 1,000 members every few days.

Now there are more than 9,500 members across the US and in other countries.

What started out as virtual learning tips and memes, grew to include live chef demonstrations and live workouts. And as their lives continue to change, so does the content.

"We've had a woman therapist come on and talk about the stress this is putting on moms and how we can continue to take care of ourselves," Anderson said.

There are rules, like no mom-shaming or mom guilt. Also, no political posts or advertising. But Anderson said moderating thousands of moms has been surprisingly easy.

"Moms are a pretty good self-regulating group," she said.

The group is still growing and changing as this virtual learning school year comes to an end.

"We're starting to see another spike again as summer camps get canceled and moms are having anther wave of 'what in the world am I supposed to do?'" she added.

Anderson said in this crazy time with all its challenges, this group is a way for moms living far apart to come together online.

"We don't really have anyone to help us through this but each other," Anderson said.