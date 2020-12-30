Emory participates in Phase 3 of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine study

The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine.

ATLANTA — Emory University began its participation in Phase 3 of another COVID-19 vaccine this week, administering doses to volunteers.

The school administered doses of the Novavax COVID-19 at its Ponce de Leon clinical research site, a release said.

The Novavax vaccine is protein-based, unlike the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The journal Nature describes protein vaccines as "composed of purified or recombinant proteinaceous antigens from a pathogen, such as a bacterium or virus." Sometimes called subunit vaccines, they employ specific bits of a virus, rather than a (weakened) whole live virus itself as most vaccines do, to trigger immunity.

"The vaccine contains no viral material but is made of a protein derived from SARS-CoV-2, which when combined with an adjuvant stimulates the immune response," Emory said.

Chemistry World, a publication produced by the UK's Royal Society of Chemistry, calls protein vaccines "well understood with a strong record of safety and effectiveness," though slower to develop.

The currently circulating mRNA vaccines train cells to mount an immune response, a newer and more novel - and so far quicker - process.

According to Emory, the Novavax vaccine does not need to be frozen and 2-8° Celsius, considerably warmer than the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer. That "could facilitate distribution in areas that lack ultracold storage facilities," the school said.

Phase 1 of the trial was conducted in Australia and "showed that the vaccine was safe and could stimulate production of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2," Emory said.

The Atlanta school is one of several sites conducting the Phase 3 U.S. trial, which "aims to enroll up to 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico and expects to include proportional representation among populations most vulnerable to COVID-19 across race, ethnicity, age, and those living with co-morbidities," the school said.

Volunteers will randomly receive either the vaccine or placebo in two doses, 21 days apart. They plan to administer the vaccine to two-thirds of volunteers, and a placebo to one-third of volunteers.