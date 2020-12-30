Emory participates in Phase 3 of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine study

ATLANTA — Emory University began its participation in Phase 3 of another COVID-19 vaccine this week, administering doses to volunteers.
The school administered doses of the Novavax COVID-19 at its Ponce de Leon clinical research site, a release said.
The Novavax vaccine is protein-based, unlike the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The journal Nature describes protein vaccines as "composed of purified or recombinant proteinaceous antigens from a pathogen, such as a bacterium or virus." Sometimes called subunit vaccines, they employ specific bits of a virus, rather than a (weakened) whole live virus itself as most vaccines do, to trigger immunity.
"The vaccine contains no viral material but is made of a protein derived from SARS-CoV-2, which when combined with an adjuvant stimulates the immune response," Emory said.
Chemistry World, a publication produced by the UK's Royal Society of Chemistry, calls protein vaccines "well understood with a strong record of safety and effectiveness," though slower to develop.
The currently circulating mRNA vaccines train cells to mount an immune response, a newer and more novel - and so far quicker - process.
According to Emory, the Novavax vaccine does not need to be frozen and 2-8° Celsius, considerably warmer than the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer. That "could facilitate distribution in areas that lack ultracold storage facilities," the school said.
Phase 1 of the trial was conducted in Australia and "showed that the vaccine was safe and could stimulate production of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2," Emory said.
The Atlanta school is one of several sites conducting the Phase 3 U.S. trial, which "aims to enroll up to 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico and expects to include proportional representation among populations most vulnerable to COVID-19 across race, ethnicity, age, and those living with co-morbidities," the school said.
Volunteers will randomly receive either the vaccine or placebo in two doses, 21 days apart. They plan to administer the vaccine to two-thirds of volunteers, and a placebo to one-third of volunteers.
“We are thrilled to be launching another COVID-19 vaccine trial after the successes we saw with the Moderna vaccine trial at our research site,” Dr. Colleen Kelley, associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at Emory University School of Medicine, said in a statement. “Multiple, effective vaccines will be necessary to ensure adequate global supplies and conquer the pandemic. This vaccine also has less stringent cold-chain storage requirements than the mRNA vaccines, so that is another plus.”