Emory University plans for in-person classes starting in August

ATLANTA — Emory announced on Thursday plans to reopen campus for in-person instruction. They did say, however, those who prefer to continue with online classes can do so.

"We have been heartened by the requests from many in our campus community to reconvene this fall in person," a letter to faculty, staff and students signed by President Claire Sterk and President-elect Gregory Fenves said.

"Over the past several months, we have convened leadership across the university, engaged with our leading medical and science experts and consulted federal, state, and local health directives to develop a science- and data-based plan that works for Emory," the letter said.

"We have made decisions on which we are confident we can deliver, including contingency plans for various scenarios, and that allow us to best serve the academic needs of our students."

They say they plan to offer both online and in-person classes, giving students the option.

"Our goal is for everyone to feel comfortable participating in the community and to have options that reflect your preferences for continuing your education, conducting research and teaching, or serving our students. We want to provide options for you to make the best decisions and to have confidence in our planning should you decide to return in person," the letter said.

They said the academic calendar will shift to start on August 19, with classes ending by Thanksgiving and exams being conducted remotely.

Residence halls will also be open, but with a standard of no more than two students per room.

COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for all students taking in-person classes and for those living in the residence halls, they said. Faculty and staff will have access to testing "on demand."

"It will be a different kind of semester, one filled with changes and choices, with new ways to connect and build relationships," the letter concluded with.