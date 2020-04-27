Do your glasses fog up when you wear a mask? Here’s how to fix that

TAMPA, Fla — If you wear glasses all the time in Florida, you know the struggle is real. Stepping out of the A/C into the heat and humidity means instant blindness – because your lenses fog up.
But now, there’s an annoying new culprit – face masks.
The Centers for Disease Control is recommending people wear them when they have to be around others to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but it’s not offering any suggestions to avoid the unintended consequence.
Thankfully, the National Institutes of Health stepped up with a solution. It’s actually the work of scientists who published an article in a research journal for the UK’s Royal College of Surgeons.
And their foggy fix is a simple one – soap and water.
The scientists suggest washing your glasses, shaking off the excess and letting them air dry before putting your mask on. The soapy water leaves a thin film on the lenses that will help disperse the condensation and keep them from fogging up.
