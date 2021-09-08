Faces of COVID-19: Georgia couple dies just hours apart

It's important to remember each new case, hospitalization and death is a real person. Behind that person is the support system made up of family members and friends.

The number of patients is spiking, already up 235% in the last 14 days. On the surface, this pandemic is all about the data, but it's important to remember each new case, hospitalization and death is a real person.

For the Daniel family, that support system includes the community, which is helping raise money right now. Just last month, Martin and Trina Daniel died from COVID-19, leaving behind their 15-year-old daughter, Marina, and their 18-year-old son, Myles.

"We're not really sure how it even happened," said Myles. "I remember our dad started feeling sick one day. He said he had a sore throat and headache. Everything spiraled down from there."

Myles, who is heading to Shaw University in Raleigh Wednesday, said his whole family had COVID-19 in early July, including himself. The symptoms were so bad they had to be transported to the hospital.

"We didn't think it was going to get worse, but it happened. Now we're here," he said.

His parents were college sweethearts who inseparable up until their final breath. Dr. Cornelius Daniel, who is now a legal guardian of the kids, said Martin died first, and his wife passed away a few hours after.

"In a matter of hours, in a span of moments really, we lost two of our loved ones," he said. "So we had to relive the moment twice. It's been one hell of a month to be quite frank about it."

They are turning this heartbreak into keeping a legacy alive, encouraging folks to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Cornelius Daniel, whose uncle is Martin, said the couple, although hesitant to get the shot at first, were scheduled to get it -- but never had the chance to.

"I encourage everybody to go get vaccinated," he said. "A lot of the legacy of my uncle is built upon Tuskegee. He did graduate from Tuskegee so he understood the hesitancy. He understood what it meant to have the atrocities that occurred at Tuskegee. But in this fight, the only bullets we have is the vaccine. I don't want another family to have to endure this."

Counties away, another family is going through a similar fight. Carroll County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson, who has been with the department since 1990, is in the hospital battling the virus.

"Of all people, you would never think it would be him that would be in the shape he's in," said Michael Moore, who works with Hopson and has known him for over a decade.

Hopson was promoted to deputy chief in November. The department said prayers are working because on Monday, Hopson was able to get off the vent suppressor, with oxygen levels at 92%.

"The fire department in general is rough on a family man," added Moore. "You have to love your job and your community, no doubt about it. Especially to serve as long as he has."

Helping the community runs in Hopson's blood. His father worked for the same department, which tells 11Alive it can't wait for Hopson to recover.

"Pray for Tommy and pray for the best outcome. Tommy's a great guy. He's a family, man. He's energetic. Never really in a bad mood. Just a great guy. He's a man of faith," Moore added.

How to help

Both families have set up fundraising pages.

Here's how to donate to the Hopson family:

- Make all checks out to: Tommy Hopson Benefit Account

1 - You can go by any United Community Bank and make a deposit to the above account

2 - You can mail a check to:

United Community Bank

119 Maple Street

Carrollton, Georgia 30117

All donations/ contributions are tax deductible.

Here's how to donate to the Daniels family:

The Daniels hope the money will help both teens push forward, especially as Myles heads to college on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his younger sister just had her first day of school this week.

"[Our parents] always said, 'live your life'... that's what I'm going to do," added Myles. "Thank you very much. I would write a thank you card but it's a lot of people. Thank you a lot. I appreciate it."