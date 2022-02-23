Fayette schools to recognize COVID as endemic; positive cases will be treated same as flu, chickenpox

The school system said in a letter to parents and employees that it would be changing its notification protocols.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County school system said Wednesday that it was shifting how it approaches COVID-19, recognizing the virus as endemic.

Going forward, Fayette County Public Schools said in a note sent home to parents and employees, "positive cases in schools will be treated the same as other communicable diseases (i.e. flu, chickenpox)."

The note added that COVID notification protocols would be changing so that parents and guardians only receive a close contact letter if school administration and the school nurse determine "that the virus is being transmitted from person to person in a classroom, grade level or building."

"Parents and guardians will continue to receive letters notifying them of the first positive COVID-19 case at their child's school for the week," the letter said, explaining the policy. "Only one notification letter will be sent per week for the first positive case."

The policy is set to take effect on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The school system added that as part of the policy, it would now post a daily report of positive case counts per school. The daily report had previously shown a cumulative case total countywide.