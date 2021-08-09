It is effective immediately.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge decided that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates cannot be enforced while the state appeals an earlier ruling.

Judge John Cooper overturned an automatic stay Wednesday that had been put in place last week by the state's appeal, citing an immediate threat to children's health due to COVID-19.

Last month, Cooper decided the governor crossed his constitutional authority by issuing the executive order that directed the Florida Department of Education and Department of Health to issue emergency rules “protecting the rights of parents to make this decision about wearing masks for their children.”

The judge did not focus on whether he supported mask mandates but rather on which agencies have the power to make decisions about public health.

"The school district which adopts a policy such as a mask mandate is acting within discretion given to it by the legislature in the Florida 'Parents' Bill of Rights,'" Cooper said.

The judge filed his ruling on Thursday, Sept. 2. Later that evening, DeSantis' administration filed their appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee, which triggered an automatic stay. That meant Cooper’s ruling would be invalid until the appellate court made its ruling.

Not too long after the appeal was filed, the same attorneys who fought DeSantis' executive order filed a motion to vacate the automatic stay. Following Wednesday's ruling, they have succeeded.

However, the District Court of Appeal could reinstate the stay, in which case Charles Gallagher, an attorney for the plaintiffs says his team will file a motion to vacate the stay at the appellate level.

Before the judge's ruling, DeSantis expressed some optimism but said the state was more likely to succeed in the appeals process, saying, "we almost always win."

"I don't think that he's going to lift the stay, the judge will lift the stay, but if it is lifted, I am confident that will be reinstated..." DeSantis said.

DeSantis and state education officials have threatened school districts with financial penalties if they adopt mask requirements without a parental opt-out provision.