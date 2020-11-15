County providing free COVID tests to Clayton State University students before Thanksgiving break

Students who want to be tested before leaving campus can do so by registering, the Board of Commissioners said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton State University students will have the chance to receive free COVID-19 tests before they leave for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Clayton County Board of Commissioners, Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services, and the university partnered together for the effort.

“There is no doubt that this is an ambitious task to accomplish in a very short period of time, but something that must be done to help protect not only our community but other communities as well,” said Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner.

Students who want to be tested before leaving campus can do so by registering, the Board of Commissioners said.

Testing will occur Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. These will be swab tests sent to the Department of Public Health's lab. The board said students can expect to see those results in approximately 24 hours.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 will be reserved as a make-up day or for any last-minute tests for students that may have become symptomatic or are experiencing some level of symptoms before leaving campus. The board said these tests will be conducted by Abbott Rapid Test machines, so the results can be provided to the student within 15 minutes.

“We are still committed to protecting the Clayton County community during this pandemic,” said CCFES Chief Landry Merkison. “This protection extends to the families of our Clayton State University students.”