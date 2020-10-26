MARTA provides access to COVID-19 testing near stations in Fulton, DeKalb

Free testing will take place near the Brookhaven and State Farm Arena MARTA stations.

ATLANTA — MARTA is making it easy for those looking to get tested for COVID-19 near stations in Fulton and DeKalb counties, they announced on Monday.

Testing will take place outside the Brookhaven Station on the Gold Line and GWCC/CNN Station on the Blue/Green Lines, they said.

“As COVID cases continue to rise in Georgia, we want to make sure MARTA customers and residents who live near our rail stations have access to quick, free testing,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker.

Beginning Thursday, testing will be available in the long-term parking lot at the Brookhaven Station located at 4047 Peachtree Road NE. The testing site, run by COVID Care Georgia, is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, except Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends.

That location will be able to accommodate drive-up and walk-ups, they said, and is replacing the location at Briarwood Park, where they administered testing for more than 4,000 people since August.

In Fulton County, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) is operating free testing and flu shots near State Farm Arena.

The testing and vaccination areas are located at the south end of the arena, near MARTA, on the walkway between Centennial Park Drive and the Georgia World Congress Center.

That location will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 30.

