Free COVID-19 testing continuing in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County continues to be a hot spot with nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases this week.

That's more than any other county in the metro area.

Testing efforts were underway on Saturday morning at the Allen Field soccer complex.

After the governor said that testing would be open and available to anyone regardless of whether they had symptoms, interest began to ramp up across the state.

In the Gwinnett and Hall county areas, a dramatic increase in positive cases were noted among those tested, according to data collected by 11Alive's numbers team.

According to the data that we have collected, and based on the 14-day moving average that 11Alive has used to look at case totals, Hall County appears to be one of the state's developing hot spots for the novel coronavirus.

Testing efforts were set to continue at the Allen Field complex through Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Additional information can be found at the Public Health District 2 website at http://phdistrict2.org/

