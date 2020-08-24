'Mega-testing' site near Atlanta airport extended to Sept. 11

The COVID-19 testing is free and open to anyone with or without symptoms.

ATLANTA — Originally set to be open for just 12 days, the Georgia Dept. of Public Health announced Monday that the "mega-testing" site near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will continue through Sept. 11.

This site - located at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park opened Aug. 10 and was only scheduled to be open until Aug. 26.

It has been touted as a destination able to test more than 5,000 people per day, according to the GaDPH.

11Alive revealed last week that testing capacity was no where near what they hoped for.

In its first week, from Tuesday through Friday, the site had the capacity to conduct 20,000 tests. Only 29 percent of that capacity was used according to the GaDPH data.

When asked about turnout numbers at the mega testing site, GaDPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam by e-mail wrote, "Testing demand has been down overall the past couple of weeks – it’s a trend we’re seeing around the country, too."

Hours for testing are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is free of charge and will be done through a self-administered nasal swab.

Testing is open to all Georgians, no matter what county they live in or their symptoms.

Results will come within 48 to 72 hours of test completion, and those tested will be given information on how they can get their results.

To make an appointment or register online visit https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

