Chick-fil-A will soon be offering make-it-yourself Chicken Parmesan meal kits that can be made in less than 30 minutes.

As more people around the country are cooking at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chick-fil-A has announced its stores will now start selling make-it-yourself meal kits.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain said its Chicken Parmesan meal kits will be available at participating restaurants nationwide, starting as early as Monday, May 4.

The kits will feature pre-measured and ready-to-heat ingredients that can be ready in less than 30 minutes. Kits start at $14.99 and can feed two adults.

Customers will be able to choose from original, grilled or spicy chicken filets. The meal kits will be available for purchase from participating restaurants in the drive-thru, or through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Restaurants all around the country have been closed for dine-in service recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, many chains have pivoted to focus on drive-thru and takeout options.

While some areas have begun to loosen coronavirus restrictions, Chick-fil-A said in a statement last week that it would be taking additional time to review its operations and make sure it has the necessary precautions in place before reopening dining rooms.

“Our guests are currently experiencing unique challenges, which is why we’re proud to offer the Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit as an easy way for them to enjoy a delicious meal from the safety and comfort of home,” said Ben Bolling, menu and packaging program lead at Chick-fil-A.

