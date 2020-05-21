A closer look at COVID-19 cases in Fulton, Cobb counties

Take a look at these graphs that breaks down the information.

The graphs below help break down the information for Fulton and Cobb counties.

FULTON COUNTY

Fulton County has the most confirmed cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, there were about 3,700 cases total. Fulton reports several big spikes over the course of the outbreak. In the chart below, those are shown in yellow.

Right now, that amounts to an average of 36 new cases each day over the past week.

The number of people in the hospital is up slightly over the course of the last week-- but it is remaining pretty steady. Here's a look at the data in the chart below.

COBB COUNTY

11Alive also looked at Cobb County because last week because we were seeing a slight uptick there.The jump we saw a few days ago, which is shown below in yellow, seems to have eased a bit over the past week.

As far as severe cases, ones where someone needs to be hospitalized,they have remained fairly even -- but are up slightly over the past two weeks.

Take a look at the chart below.

Dr. Richard Rothenberg who studies infectious diseases told 11Alive that the numbers are difficult to read.

"It's important for people to realize that the previous four, five, seven days will really be updated as more information comes in," he said.

"Even with rapid electronic reporting, it is very difficult to have an immediate since of what's going on," he explained.

