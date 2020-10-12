Fulton, Cobb sheriff-elects test positive for COVID after attending sheriff's school; Others awaiting results

They said in a joint statement they were recently made aware "individuals were in contact with the coronavirus."

ATLANTA — Several law enforcement leaders are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at sheriff’s school.

Fulton County Sheriff-elect Pat Labat, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, and Cobb County Sheriff-elect Craig Owens released a joint statement on Wednesday evening, saying they were at sheriff’s school in Pine Mountain, Georgia with 36 recently elected sheriffs across the state.

They said they were recently made aware "individuals were in contact with the coronavirus."

“We have all taken COVID-19 tests, and Sheriff-elect Labat and Sheriff-elect Owens received positive test results," they said in the statement. "Others are awaiting their results. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we have returned to quarantine in our individual homes."

They ended the statement by urging Georgians to follow COVID-19 guidelines, wear masks, and continue to practice social distancing.

"While the vaccine is forthcoming, the pandemic is not over yet and we must all remain diligent to ensure the safety of our communities," the statement said.

11Alive also learned Tuesday incoming Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor and a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus. He postponed his swearing-in ceremony.