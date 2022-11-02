Here's where you can find at-home COVID testing kits in Fulton County on Valentine's Day

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County will distribute free at-home COVID testing kits at select health centers and libraries on Valentine's Day.
County residents will be able to receive two testing kits. Individuals must be present in order to receive a COVID testing kit.
Officials will be handing the kits out while supplies last on a first-come, first-serve basis. The COVID testing kits can be used by anyone over the age of 2.
“Our test kit distribution partnership is the latest in Fulton County’s efforts to restore our community to health,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said. “The first COVID-19 cases in Georgia were identified in Fulton County on March 2, 2020. Nearly two years later we are still working to bring every possible resource to help our residents stay healthy and safe.”
Test kit distribution sites will be located throughout the county.
Here is a list of the following locations:
Fulton County Board of Health Centers
- Fulton County Board of Health Clinic, 10 Park Place South SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Adamsville Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
- Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
- Oak Hill Child & Adolescent Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
- North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal Drive, Suite 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Fulton County Libraries
- East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point 30344
- Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213
- Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold Street, Hapeville 30354
- Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek 30022
- Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton 30009
- Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto 30268
- Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell 30075
- Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mt Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs 30328
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, GA 30331
- South Fulton Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City 30291
- College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park 30337
- Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Atlanta 30312
- Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta 30310
- Cleveland Avenue Library, 47 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta 30315
- Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009
According to a release from the county, the test kits were purchased by the Fulton County Board of Health using a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by the Fulton County Government using American Rescue Plan Act funds.