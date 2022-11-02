Here's where you can find at-home COVID testing kits in Fulton County on Valentine's Day

County residents will be able to receive two testing kits. Individuals must be present in order to receive a COVID testing kit.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County will distribute free at-home COVID testing kits at select health centers and libraries on Valentine's Day.

County residents will be able to receive two testing kits. Individuals must be present in order to receive a COVID testing kit.

Officials will be handing the kits out while supplies last on a first-come, first-serve basis. The COVID testing kits can be used by anyone over the age of 2.

“Our test kit distribution partnership is the latest in Fulton County’s efforts to restore our community to health,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said. “The first COVID-19 cases in Georgia were identified in Fulton County on March 2, 2020. Nearly two years later we are still working to bring every possible resource to help our residents stay healthy and safe.”

Test kit distribution sites will be located throughout the county.

Here is a list of the following locations:

Fulton County Board of Health Centers

Fulton County Board of Health Clinic, 10 Park Place South SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Adamsville Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337

Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Oak Hill Child & Adolescent Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal Drive, Suite 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Fulton County Libraries

East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point 30344

Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213

Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold Street, Hapeville 30354

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek 30022

Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton 30009

Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto 30268

Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell 30075

Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mt Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs 30328

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, GA 30331

South Fulton Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City 30291

College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park 30337

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Atlanta 30312

Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta 30310

Cleveland Avenue Library, 47 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta 30315

Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009