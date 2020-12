The vaccine is scheduled to arrive around 10:30 a.m. in the downtown Atlanta office off Park Place Street.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) will receive the Pfizer COCID-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to a release.

It is expected to be administered shortly after arrival.