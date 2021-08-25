Fulton County police academy suspended due to COVID outbreak

All cadets from the class were directed to take a COVID-19 test.

ATLANTA — At least four people have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Fulton County to suspend all training sessions at the public safety training center.

On Aug. 17, a cadet from a Basic Law Enforcement class went home sick. They later learned he tested positive for the virus. A few days later, officials were informed that the "battle Buddy" also tested positive.

Two other students have since tested positive in the Basic Law Enforcement class, they said, prompting the suspension.

The City of South Fulton Police Department, Fulton County Police Department, Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office personnel train at this center.