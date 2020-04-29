Fulton County ramps up coronavirus testing with neighborhood walk-up testing

It's all in an effort to expand testing.

ATLANTA — Fulton County says it will continue to ramp up testing by introducing neighborhood testing sites.

New neighborhood locations will allow people to simply walk-up to receive testing, without needing to have a car. The McGhee Tennis Center in Southwest Atlanta is an example of sites that begin to pop up across the county to test people for coronavirus symptoms.

In an effort to protect the staff and people, the organization asks that people do the nasal swabs themselves. Workers are also encouraged to wear masks.

Health officials said hey have one goal in mind - make testing easier to receive for a community that needs it.

"It has also been a very hard-hit area," Dr. David Holland, the county's Chief Clinical Officer explained. "We definitely want to make sure that the residents of southwest Atlanta have full access to testing just like everyone else."

Qualifying for testing only requires that patients show up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They don't need an identification card and they are not required to schedule an appointment.

The staff will also be at the McGhee Tennis Center on Thursday to continue testing.

The Center for Disease Control recently added six new symptoms to the official list including chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell.

For additional information, please visit the CDC's special section on COVID-19.

