Fulton County restaurants work to stay afloat by feeding students

ATLANTA — A partnership created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is helping students in need of food, while also aiding restaurants trying to stay afloat.

As the school year ends, many metro Atlanta counties have found ways to help feed students. But Fulton County leaders went out of their way to make sure students living in extended-stay hotels and motels aren't overlooked.

“It’s a win, win, win,” said Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts.

He said the hospitality industry has been hit especially hard, but a new partnership with restaurants and students is a win for all sides.

“Their servers, cooks, et cetera have been laid off and they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck," he explained.

Blaiss Nowak, owner of Nowak's Restaurant, is one of the participating businesses.

“It allows me to bring our staff back to work," he said.

Meals were dropped off Tuesday for students who live in extended-stay hotels and motels from Roswell to Hapeville.

Gocha's Breakfast Bar is also serving up meals.

“Yesterday, they had lasagna and last night they had chicken fried rice. We want to make sure they eat good," Gocha Hawkins said.

She said because of the pandemic, she had to furlough 35 of their 41 employees. Feeding students is helping keep her doors open.

Even though the school system is providing some meals at certain locations, these kids in particular don’t have transportation. Officials said because of address changes, these students are often left out from school resources. The program also feeds their siblings.

"It’s humbling to be able to give back and take care of these kids," Nowak said.

Below is some information about food programs for a couple of metro-area counties.

Fulton County

Delivers lunch and dinner to students who live in extended stay hotels and motels from Roswell to Hapeville.

The program also feeds their siblings.

Gwinnett County

On Monday, Gwinnett County starts its summer food service program - giving out grab-and-go lunch and breakfast at nearly 20 parks.

Cobb County

Cobb county anticipates feeding about 225,000 meals from May 25 to June 26. Families can pick up meals for the entire week each Monday.

Clayton County

Clayton County has partnered up with the local food bank and are serving grab-and-go lunches at 23 sites Monday through Friday.

DeKalb County

Starting June 1, Dekalb County will serve curbside breakfast and lunch through July 24. There are 18 school pickup locations and 87 transportation distribution sites.

