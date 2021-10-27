Fulton County Schools mask mandate eliminated for some

The district will determine if masks are mandatory in each school based on the number of cases each week.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Schools district is making masks optional for 35 schools in the northern part of the district. A Facebook post on the district's page said the decision would be made based on the number of cases in each school every week.

The decision impacts schools and administration buildings in in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs and Johns Creek. If the infection rate in a school is one percent or less of the total population on Friday, masks will be optional the following Monday, they said.

Masks are still mandatory on all Fulton County School buses, they added. Students, faculty and staff may still wear masks in the building even if a mandate is lifted.

The district is keeping some procedures in place to reduce the potential spread of cases. Visitors are still limited in buildings and seating charts will still be in place for students.