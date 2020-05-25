Fulton County waits extra week to return to sports

Georgia high schools are returning to voluntary workouts starting June 8. Fulton County has pushed theirs back to June 15 to give themselves more time to prepare.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, the Georgia High School Association announced voluntary workouts could begin on June 8 in the state.

Two weeks from now, a lot of high schools in Georgia will have some of their student athletes back on campus, but not anyone in Fulton County. They’ve decided to hold off on sending the students into the voluntary workouts until June 15.

“At the end of the day we wanted to make sure that we had our plans in place to where we could provide the safest environment for our staff and our students,” said Fulton County Athletic Director Steven Craft.

Just like everything else in our world right now, this will be a slow and phased reopening. Especially if there is any hope of getting football back on the field for games this fall.

“We’re only going to bring back the fall sports to start with. It’s all about just making sure that we’re comfortable with the situation that we’re putting our staff and student athletes in when we bring them back on June 15th,” said Craft.

Schools could add more safety measures on top of the list of suggestions that the GHSA sent out. That is exactly what Fulton County Athletics Director Steven Craft is doing.

“I can tell you that our coaches will be required to wear masks. There are questionnaires that we are going to do each day with our students. We also have made the decision to do temperature checks with our students,” said Craft.

Even though this is far from a full-blown football practice, conditioning is part of it and certainly a step in the right direction.

“We’re going to take it slow and steady, but I do think this is a step in the right direction to where we can resume athletics in the fall,” said Craft.

He also mentioned when talking to the coaches in his county, he learns they’re excited about the opportunity to get their student athletes back on campus in a safe and healthy way.

