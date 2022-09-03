These Fulton County locations are offering $100 to get vaccinated for COVID-19

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 now have 100 reasons to visit one of six vaccination sites being offered by the Fulton County Board of Health and the Fulton County Government. The incentive comes in the form of a $100 gift card.
Fulton County residents were initially eligible to receive $100 gift cards for getting their COVID-19 vaccines at select health centers on Feb. 15, 2021. Three new centers have now been added to the list of gift card eligible sites.
Vaccination locations offering the incentive now include the Adamsville Health Center, College Park Health Center and the Fulton County Government Center. The incentive is only available for Fulton County residents seeking their first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents must also be at least five years old to be eligible.
The Fulton County Board of Health recommends making an appointment before visiting any of the testing sites. Appointments can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by visiting the Georgia Department of Public Health here.
Here is every location where Fulton County residents can currently get vaccinated for a gift card incentive:
- 5710 Stonewall Tell Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Adamsville Health Center
3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, Ga 30331
Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m.- 3:00p.m.
College Park Health Center
1920 John Wesley Avenue
College Park, Ga 30337
Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center
3900 Aviation Circle NW
Atlanta, Ga 30336
Tues 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. / Wed 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. / Thurs – Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fulton County Government Center
141 Pryor Street SW
Atlanta, Ga 30303
Monday & Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
4700 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta, Ga 30022
Tues 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. / Wed – Sat 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.