These Fulton County locations are offering $100 to get vaccinated for COVID-19

The $100 incentive will be given out in the form of a gift card.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 now have 100 reasons to visit one of six vaccination sites being offered by the Fulton County Board of Health and the Fulton County Government. The incentive comes in the form of a $100 gift card.

Fulton County residents were initially eligible to receive $100 gift cards for getting their COVID-19 vaccines at select health centers on Feb. 15, 2021. Three new centers have now been added to the list of gift card eligible sites.

Vaccination locations offering the incentive now include the Adamsville Health Center, College Park Health Center and the Fulton County Government Center. The incentive is only available for Fulton County residents seeking their first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents must also be at least five years old to be eligible.

The Fulton County Board of Health recommends making an appointment before visiting any of the testing sites. Appointments can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by visiting the Georgia Department of Public Health here.

You now have more reasons to get healthy! In partnership with @AFCEMA & @FultonInfo, @FultonHealth is pleased to announce 3 more locations offering $100 incentive to those getting 1st and 2nd doses of vaccine against #COVID19. For more details:https://t.co/DHsLKGHYxA #VaxUpFulton pic.twitter.com/m7RjjsMryP — Fulton Health (@FultonHealth) March 9, 2022

Here is every location where Fulton County residents can currently get vaccinated for a gift card incentive: