Fulton to reinstate indoor mask mandate for county buildings

The mask mandate will go back into effect starting Thursday, Aug. 5.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday it will be reinstating the county's indoor mask mandate, starting Thursday, Aug. 5.

According to a news release, all employees and visitors at Fulton County facilities will be required to wear a mask indoors.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone that comes into this building and all Fulton County buildings,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said. “It is vital that this mask mandate be for those who are vaccinated as well as unvaccinated individuals especially since we all are still facing the threat of a contagious pandemic now known as the Delta variant.”

The Board of Commissioners and Fulton County officials said they are working to remain proactive when it comes to protecting its workers and citizens.

“Since the beginning of this global pandemic, it has been about protection,” Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach said. “We have always worked to follow CDC guidelines and those guidelines assure us that wearing a mask helps to stop the spread.”

Fulton County reports its COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 300% over the last three weeks. It also reported 99% of its hospitalizations are patients who are unvaccinated.

Fulton County said 515,000 vaccines have been administered across the county. As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 54% of Georgians remain unvaccinated.

The county said its senior centers have paused its reopening plan and the county's libraries are limiting the number of people who can study in a room.